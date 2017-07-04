LIST: Independence Day celebrations in Hampton Roads and the OBX

I-264 eastbound near Oceanfront to shut down Tuesday night ahead of massive crowds

Posted 3:53 pm, July 4, 2017, by , Updated at 04:16PM, July 4, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Will you be driving to see 4th of July fireworks Tuesday evening?

If so, Virginia Beach City Officials say if you’re going to the Oceanfront to see fireworks, you need to arrive early.

They said traffic on I-264 eastbound into the Resort Area will be Diverted at Parks Avenue Tuesday evening from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. or until traffic is flowing safely.

Massive crowds are expected at the Oceanfront.

“We need the public’s help to make sure employees, guests or other visitors are aware of these traffic changes,” said Deputy City Manager Steve Cover in a press release issued last week.

The city said during this traffic diversion, the eastbound exit for S. Birdneck and the westbound exit for First Colonial will be closed. Other routes into the resort area will remain open: General Booth Blvd., Virginia Beach Blvd, Laskin Road and Shore Drive.

“For everyone’s safety, ​we’re encouraging people to arrive early and enjoy all of the amenities at the oceanfront and then be prepared for delays leaving the area,” said Cover in the statement.

They said police will monitor traffic to ensure emergency vehicles can move quickly and safely respond to calls for service.