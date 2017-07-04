I-264 eastbound near Oceanfront to shut down Tuesday night ahead of massive crowds

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Will you be driving to see 4th of July fireworks Tuesday evening?

If so, Virginia Beach City Officials say if you’re going to the Oceanfront to see fireworks, you need to arrive early.

They said traffic on I-264 eastbound into the Resort Area will be Diverted at Parks Avenue Tuesday evening from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. or until traffic is flowing safely.

Massive crowds are expected at the Oceanfront.

“We need the public’s help to make sure employees, guests or other visitors are aware of these traffic changes,” said Deputy City Manager Steve Cover in a press release issued last week.