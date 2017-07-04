× Ed Gillespie calls for legalizing more fireworks in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. – Ed Gillespie is calling for legalizing more types of fireworks in Virginia.

The Republican candidate for governor says the plan would create jobs and generate money for the state through sales taxes.

“Here in Virginia our fireworks are pretty rinky-dink,” Gillespie said in a video. “In Virginia we’re missing out on being able to create thousands of jobs and tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue. Not to mention having some fun.”

Many fireworks for personal use are illegal in Virginia, including fireworks that explode, rise into the air, or fire projectiles into the air, according to the Dept. of Forestry. Several Hampton Roads cities also have ordinances banning fireworks, including sparklers. Gillespie’s plan would let localities opt out of the plan if they choose.

His plan is to have the law take effect on July 4, 2018.