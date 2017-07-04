Chesapeake’s Mike Scott agrees to one-year deal with the Wizards

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Mike Scott is headed closer to home.

On Tuesday, the forward agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards.

Scott played the majority of his high school ball at Deep Creek High in Chesapeake. During his time at the University of Virginia, Scott would become an All-ACC team selection and leave as the third best re bounder in Cavaliers history.

Drafted in 2012 to the Atlanta Hawks, Scott played in 281 games, averaging seven points and three rebounds in 15 minutes per game.