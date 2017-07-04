1 man dead, 3 others injured in Hampton shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Patterson Avenue early Tuesday.

According to spokesperson for the Hampton Police Department, public safety communications received a call around 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Officers responded to the scene where they located three male victims in the side yard of the residence. All three victims were suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police say Devyn Andre Reed, a 21-year-old Hampton man, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

The other two adult male victims, one a 19-year-old Hampton man, and the other a 21-year-old Wakefield man, were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries which are considered to be non-life-threatening.

While officers were on scene, a report of a walk-in shooting victim was received from a local hospital. Hampton Police say the walk-in shooting victim, a 19-year-old Hampton man, was suffering from a single gunshot wound that is considered to be non-life threatening and related to the incident that occurred in the 500 block of Patterson Avenue.

Hampton Police say there is no suspect information at this time and motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Police urge anyone with information to this incident to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.