Virginia Beach Chuck E. Cheese’s offers Sensory Sensitive Sundays for kids with autism

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Chuck E. Cheese’s has partnered with the Center for Autism and Related Disorders to bring Sensory Sensitive Sundays to their location on 2699 Lishelle Place.

The sensory-sensitive events gives kids with autism and similar disorders the chance to enjoy games, pizza and prizes in a calm environment.

The environment has less crowds and noise, dimmed lighting, no music or radio playing, trained staff and no costumed characters walking around.

Food and games are offered, but parents are allowed to bring snacks for their children if they have dietary restrictions.

Sensory Sensitive Sundays happen on the first Sunday of every month from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.