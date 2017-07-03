Video shows shark biting fisherman in NC’s Wrightsville Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. - A video showing a fisherman being bitten by a shark in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina is making the rounds on social media.

According to WWAY, Wrightsville Beach Police said a fisherman hooked a shark on his line near Johnnie Mercer's Pier on Thursday night.

A man walked out into the water to try and pull the shark towards the shore, but was bitten in the process.

It's unclear where he was bitten, but blood is seen in the water and the man quickly leaves the water clutching his arm.

By the time the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department arrived, the man was already gone.

The shark was eventually released back into the ocean.

RELATED:

Recent shark sightings not stopping people from going to Norfolk beaches

Multiple shark sightings close down local beaches temporarily