USS Jason Dunham docks at Nauticus, offers tours during Independence Day celebrations

NORFOLK, Va. – The US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) is docked at Nauticus for the next few days to celebrate Independence Day.

The crew of the ship will host public visits from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on July 4. Visitors to the ship will be required to show valid photo ID and will pass through a security screening station before being allowed aboard. All packages, bags and purses will be searched and hands must remain free to use handrails.

“We look forward to hosting visitors to our ship, showing them around and having them meet our outstanding crew,” said Cmdr. John Hamilton, the ship’s commanding officer. “With the city’s Great American Picnic taking place during the day and the fireworks display in the evening, it is a real honor to visit downtown Norfolk to help celebrate our nation’s birthday.”

Commissioned in 2010 and homeported here, the ship is named for Medal of Honor recipient, Marine Corps Cpl. Jason Dunham, of Scio, New York. Following conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty, Dunham was fatally injured while shielding fellow Marines from a grenade blast, during service in Iraq.