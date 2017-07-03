Suspect wanted in connection with shooting outside Hampton nightclub

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened Saturday, July 1.

Police received a call around 11:45 p.m. regarding a shooting that happened outside of the Charm’d Lounge, located in the first block of Wythe Creek Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man and a 27-year-old each suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, it does not appear that the victims were the intended party of the suspect’s actions. The motive and circumstances for the incident remain under investigation.

Donnell Anthony Hobbs, 29, has warrants on file for two counts of maiming, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.