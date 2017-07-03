× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A hot and humid week with scattered storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More heat, humidity, and storm chances… Get ready for a very summer-like week. Temperatures will start in the mid 70s this morning with highs near 90. With dew point values in the mid 70s, the heat index will reach the upper 90s for many locations this afternoon. A stationary front will linger to our south today and for the first half of the week. We will see partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms popping up this afternoon. Severe storms are not expected.

Storms will wind down around sunset with partly cloudy skies tonight. It will be warm and muggy again tonight with lows in the mid 70s.

With the stationary front stretched across the Carolinas, rain and storms will return for the Fourth of July. Expect a blend of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms firing up for the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s tomorrow but it will feel more like the mid 90s. Highs will remain in the mid 80s to low 90s all week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs near 90. Winds: W/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching a broad low pressure system about 650 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Shower and thunderstorm activity is disorganized but environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for the development after midweek. The disturbance is expected to drift westward for the next day or two.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 3rd

1996 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co, NC

1996 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-1.75″

