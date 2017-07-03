Learn how to make your own bug spray and citronella candles

This time of year mosquitoes are on the prowl, making bug spray more important than ever.
You can protect yourself by making your own spray and citronella candles right at home.
Farm Life blogger Ashley Grosch stopped by the News 3 morning show to demonstrate how they're made.
Bug Spray recipe: click here
Candle recipe:
- Melt down 3 parts beeswax to 1 part palm oil in a double boiler.
- Add wick and pour a bit of melted wax to set it.
- Add essential oils (same as used in bug spray) to the remaining melted wax.
- Pour into classic Mason jar.
- Allow to cool.
- Enjoy on the patio as a natural bug repellent!