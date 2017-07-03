Family of 9 displaced by early morning house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Three adults and six juveniles were displaced early Monday after a fire damaged their downtown Suffolk home.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to the two-story home in the 100 block of Clay Street just after 2 a.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire on the back porch, with some extension into the home.

The fire was under control at 2:39 a.m.

The residents had evacuated from the home before crews arrived. No one was injured.

The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.