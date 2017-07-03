757 Elite wins inaugural USA Basketball 14U national tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFIELD, Indiana - A group of Hampton Roads' top young talents traveled to Indiana for the inaugural USA Basketball 14U National Tournament. It was a business trip, and they took care of business.

757 Elite ran through a pool of 23 teams, only losing one game to Elfrid Payton Elite, and avenging that lost to them in the championship game 80-74. They trailed by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, before clawing back, and taking the lead for good on a Leshawn Lee up-and-under layup and foul.

Jayden Epps, who attends Rosemont middle school, led the way for 757 Elite with 31 points. Bayside middle's Kanye Clary added 16.