You can win $50K by submitting a picture of weird-shaped Cheetos

You might want to do a double take before eating your next bag of Cheetos.

The Cheetos Museum is accepting online submissions for photos of weird shaped Cheetos. Yes, really.

To entire, use your imagination to find interesting shapes in your Flamin’ Hot of Cheesy Cheetos snacks, snap a picture and upload it to the Cheetos Museum website.

If your Flamin’ Hot or Cheesey Cheetos shape is picked as one of the weekly submissions from May 25 to August 6, you’ll win $5,000.

The top winners from each gallery will go head-to-head for the chance to win $50,000.

Participants are also eligible to win $1 or $500 weekly by submitting your Cheetos shape through Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #CheetosMuseum #Contest.

Click here to submit your Cheetos picture.