Virginia Beach native Ryan Zimmerman selected as starter in MLB All-Star game

After an injury-filled 2016 campaign, Ryan Zimmerman came back rejuvenated during the 2017 season to aid the Nationals in their bid to repeat as the National League East division champs.

For the second time in his career, the Kellam High graduate is an All-Star. It will be the first start for the first baseman, who’s been a consistent bat for the Nats all season.

Zimmerman is hitting .335 this season, second in the NL only to Buster Posey, while sitting in third for runs batted in with 62. The 12-year veteran also has 19 home runs this season.

The Virginia Beach native played his college ball at the Univeristy of Virginia, and has spent all 12 seasons of his career with the Nationals.

Zimm’s teammates Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy, Max Scherzer, and Stephen Strasburg were all selected to the NL All-Star team as well.