Spirit of Norfolk hosts cruise with drag show

NORFOLK, Va. – The Spirit of Norfolk is presenting a cruise series that promises to be very different from their signature dining cruise.

The Drag the Night Away Moonlight Cruise series features local drag performer Victoria Foster and her “Sea Queens” in a midnight show and 30 minute dance party.

According to the cruise’s description, “The 90-minute show features professional female impersonators lip-syncing to popular music with an edgy emcee between performers. Be prepared for some over-the-top glitz and bawdy entertainment in this risqué, adults-only, nightlife experience on the water.”

The cruise is available select Fridays and will have a special Moonlight Buffet and fully stocked cash bar.

Boarding begins at 11:30 p.m. and the cruise lasts from midnight until 2 a.m. The base price for tickets is $29.90.

The event is ages 21 and up.

Click here to book the cruise.