Missing North Carolina woman found in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A missing North Carolina woman has been located in Virginia Beach.

According to WGHP, Cope was found in Virginia Beach late Saturday night after she went missing from Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday afternoon.

On June 26 at 3 p.m., Allison Cope was last seen clocking out of her job at Raleigh-Durham International Airport for a scheduled break, according to the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.

RDU Police requests information on the whereabouts of Allison Cope, last seen Monday, June 26. Have info? Please contact (919) 840-7510. pic.twitter.com/gUkGr2CpNK — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) June 28, 2017

The 24-year-old’s bag and cell phone were in the airport, but her keys and debit card were missing.

Cope helps run Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue. The rescue’s Facebook page says it is unlike her to leave in the middle of her shift without her phone.

On Sunday, the page announced that she has been found and is under medical care.

WGHP reports that police said there was no evidence that she is under any distress and no evidence of any crimes being committed at the airport or anywhere on the airport campus.