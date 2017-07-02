Hunter House Victorian Museum in Norfolk hosts ‘History Lovers Date Night’

NORFOLK, Va. – If your significant other is a history buff, Hunter House Victorian Museum can provide the perfect date!

The museum is hosting a History Lovers Date Night Wednesday evenings from June 14 to August 30.

Tours will be available for extended hours at the Hunter House Victorian Museum at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for $5 per person.

After the tour, couples can enjoy a special three course meal designed specifically for guests at $25 per person at the Freemason Abbey Restaurant.

Please call (757)-623-9814 for tour reservations and information and (757)-622-3966 for dinner reservations.