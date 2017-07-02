Deputies make arrests in two Southampton County home invasions

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to two home break-ins, according to the Southampton County Sheriff’s

Office.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the 8000 block of Bell Avenue in reference to a break-in that happened while the residents were inside the home.

One of the residents thought they recognized the suspect, but a mask was covering his face. The suspect was located by deputies and detained.

A second suspect, a 17-year-old male, was also detained in reference to the burglary.

Deputies recovered stolen property from the suspects, including cigarettes, alcohol, electronics and jewelry.

During the investigation, one of the suspects confessed in reference to the burglary and a break-in that happened earlier that evening. The first break-in had not yet been reported because the homeowner was not home and was unaware.

Brian Blair, 19, was arrested and charged with petit larceny, grand larceny, and two counts each of breaking and entering, and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering.

He is being held in Southampton County Jail with no bond. He was arraigned on June 30 and his next court date will be on September 5.

The 17-year-old was charged with petit larceny, grand larceny, and two counts each of breaking and entering, and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. A detention order was issued for the teen and he will be held at a juvenile detention facility in the Tidewater area. His court date has not been set at this time.