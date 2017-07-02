7 Cities Pro-Am brings out top local bred talent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - It was a familiar sight at Lake Taylor High on Saturday, as the 13th annual 7 Cities Pro-Am tipped off. From professionals playing overseas, to players hoping to make it to the next step of the NBA, by playing the D-league, this month long tournament has grown a solid following.

Among the competitors on opening day were Chris Evans, a Chesapeake native who played this past season with D-league affiliate Canton Charge. Matt Coleman, a Norfolk native who's headed to play for the Texas Longhorns also got some time in.

Adrienne Motley, a Woodside high graduate and former Miami Hurricane also played.

The tournament runs each weekend in July.