Virginia Aquarium offering two hour ‘Craft Brews Cruise’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Calling all craft beer lovers!

The Virginia Aquarium, along with Lager Heads Restaurant, are offering a two hour “Craft Brews Cruise” on the Atlantic Explorer.

The cruises will take place on July 14, August 11 and September 8. Departure will be at 7 p.m., and guests are asked to come 30 minutes before scheduled departure time.

Participants will be able to indulge in craft beers from O’Connor Brewing Co. and Hoffman Beverage.

Food truck-style eats will be available for purchase in the Aquarium parking lot before departing. Snacks will be available for purchase onboard the ship.

Tickets for the event are $33 for Aquarium members and $35 for non-members. Purchase tickets here.

The event is 21 and over. Valid ID is required at check in.

For more information, please call the Virginia Aquarium Guest Services Office at (757)-385-FISH (3474).

