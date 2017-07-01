The Locker Room Show | June 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - On this week's edition of The Locker Room Show, Mitch catches up with former Old Dominion and current Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke at his youth football camp.

Earlier this week, Antonio Brown and Matt Ryan were in Hampton Roads. Top talent will be out this weekend at the 7 Cities Pro-Am tournament, so we found out what to expect this weekend.

Finally, with all the moves made this season in the Tides organization, we caught up with a guy that they're glad to call a Tide. Enjoy!