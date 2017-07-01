× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon shower or storm possible

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking hot and humid conditions with scattered showers and storms for your holiday weekend.

It’ll be mild and humid overnight, with lows in the low and mid 70s. A slight chance for an isolated shower, otherwise, partly cloudy.

Another hot and humid day on tap for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Heat index values will be in the mid and upper 90s. A cold front will stall along the coast. We will once again have a chance to see some showers and storms.

Keeping a chance to see some afternoon showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, thanks to the stalled frontal boundary. Both days will not be washouts. Shower and storm chances will diminish after sunset, when we lose the heat of the day. Highs both days will be near 90.

Several chances for showers and storms for next week.

Sunday: Hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A chance for a shower and storm in the afternoon (30%). Winds: W to NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: A slight chance for a shower or storm, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Highs near 90. Slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm (30%). Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 11 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave located about 500 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is currently producing a large area of cloudiness. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some gradual development of this system during the next several days while it moves westward at about 10 mph.

*Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW 10%

*Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM 40%

