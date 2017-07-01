Suffolk skydiver injured from accident in Suffolk

Suffolk, Va. — Suffolk fire and rescue crews are investigating an accident involving a skydiver.

Officials say this happened in the 1200 block of Gene Bolton Drive just before 4 P.M. Saturday afternoon.

The skydiver, a 29-year-old male, was executing an advanced jump and experienced a hard landing.

He was treated on scene before being airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he is expected to be okay.

Right now, the incident is still under investigation.

