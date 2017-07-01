Pregnant woman shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A pregnant Newport News woman was shot at the intersection of 35th Street and Madison Avenue.

Saturday morning at 10 a.m., police responded to a call for a shooting.

The victim, 33, was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her shoulder.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police a silver or black car pulled up to the intersection, where an argument ensued with several people standing on the corner. Four to six shots were fired.

The woman just happened to be walking nearby when she was shot.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.