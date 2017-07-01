Portsmouth Humane Society rescues 18 puppies scheduled to be put down

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Humane Society saved 18 puppies from another shelter that were scheduled to be put down.

A van pulled into the shelter Friday afternoon with the little American Shelter Dogs.

“Sadly, [the shelter] just didn’t have the room or resources to care for them. But we believe saving lives is a community effort,” the Portsmouth Humane Society posted on their Facebook page.

Thank goodness the shelter had room to keep the adorable pups!

The shelter is open this weekend on Saturday from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. They hope the puppies won’t have to stay in the shelter for very long!

Click here for more information about the Portsmouth Humane Society.