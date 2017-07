Norfolk, Va. — Norfolk Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident in the area of East 26th street and Monticello Avenue.

Officials tell us this happened just before 10 P.M. Saturday night.

A man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, his age is unknown at this time.

Police say the driver who was involved stayed at the scene.

East 26th street and Monticello Avenue will be closed while authorities investigate the incident.

