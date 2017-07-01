At least 17 people shot at Arkansas club, police say

At least 17 people were shot at a concert in Arkansas early Saturday morning and others injured as they tried to escape, police said.

No one was killed in the shooting, which occurred at the Ultra Power Lounge in Little Rock.

“We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror-related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert,” the Little Rock Police Department tweeted.

One person is listed in serious condition and other injuries were minor.

Victims ranged in age from 16 to the mid-20s and were being treated at area hospitals.

Police have no motive for the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

The club has two levels, the first one featuring the restaurant and the second level is the lounge, according to a description on its site.