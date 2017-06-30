× Portsmouth Police search for missing woman in need of medication

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Police say 67-year-old, Stefana Matarazza, was last seen this morning in the 3600 block of County Street by her caregivers.

Stefana Matarazza is a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and she weighs 240 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black and white tennis shoes, blue jeans, a cream colored jacket, and blue polo shirt. She was also carrying a black purse.

Detectives are actively searching for Matarazza because she has a medical condition that requires medication.

If you or anyone you know has seen Stefana Matarazza, you are encouraged to call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at (757) 718-6781.