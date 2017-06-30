Newport News Shipbuilding announces leadership changes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Shipbuilding has announced several leadership changes.

Huntington Ingalls Industries said Lucas Hicks has been promoted to vice president of construction for the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), and Charles Southall has been promoted to vice president of engineering and design.

Southall succeeds Jennifer Boykin, who served in the role before being named president of Newport News Shipbuilding.

Mike Shawcross, who currently serves as Newport News’ vice president, CVN 79 and CVN 80 (Enterprise) aircraft carrier construction, will lead the Enterprise and CVN 81 programs.

The changes are effective July 1.

Southall and Shawcross will report to Boykin; Hicks will report to Ken Mahler, Newport News’ vice president, Navy programs, Huntington Ingalls Industries said.

The company said Hicks will be responsible for program management, planning and construction for John F. Kennedy.

Southall will be responsible for all ship design, planning yard and topside construction, as well as test engineering.

Shawcross, who has served in senior leadership positions in the Gerald R. Ford program since the lead ship was designed, will lead the Enterprise and CVN 81 programs.