× First Warning Traffic – I-564 closed this weekend, Holiday travel alerts and Friday traffic updates

NORFOLK : SEGMENTS OF I-564 EAST/WEST TO CLOSE NEXT TWO WEEKENDS

Detours scheduled 8 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Monday, June 30-July 3 and July 7-10

Segments of I-564 eastbound and westbound, each a distance of approximately 2 miles, will be closed to traffic from Friday night, June 30, to early Monday morning, July 3, and during the same hours Friday, July 7, to Monday, July 10. Both weekend closures will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 3 a.m. Monday. The closure is necessary to install bridge beams and girders for the I-564 Intermodal Connector flyover ramp.

The I-564 eastbound closure will extend from Naval Station/Gate 3A to the US 460 Granby Street/Hampton exit. The I-564 westbound closure will extend from the SR 406 Terminal Blvd/SR 337 Hampton Blvd exit to SR 337 Hampton Blvd/Naval Station Gate 3A.

Turn-by-Turn Detour Instructions

I-564 Eastbound

Exit at Admiral Taussig Blvd.

Make U-turn onto Admiral Taussig Blvd.

Left on Hampton Blvd.

Left on Terminal Blvd.

I-564 Westbound

Exit at Terminal Blvd.

Right on Hampton Blvd.

–

HOLIDAY TRAFFIC EXPECTED IN HAMPTON ROADS

Most highway work zones are suspended and lane closures are lifted on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Fourth of July travel from noon Monday, July 3 until noon Wednesday, July 5. However, interest generated by the opening of the new retail establishment, are expected to have traffic impacts in the vicinity of Northampton Boulevard near I-64 in Norfolk.

Motorists are also advised to plan their commute by using VDOT’s free traffic information tools:

Download the 511 smartphone app

Visit the 511Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone

Listen to Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) 1680AM

Call the Traffic Line at 757-361-3016

–

VIRGINIA BEACH: Traffic on I-264 Eastbound into Resort Area to be Diverted at Parks Ave. Tues., July 4th, from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. July 5​th

VIRGINIA BEACH: Laskin Rd work continues

Laskin Road closure between Birdneck Road and Bayway Place

The work on the Laskin Road bridge, in both the east/west bound lanes, will take place Wednesday, June 14, through August 4, 2017, from 9 am. – 3 pm., Monday through Friday. Any weekend work, if needed, will be from 7 am. – 5 pm.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT June 25 – July 1

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows: I-664 north left lane closure between 25 th Street off-ramp to 35 th Street in Newport News June 30-July 2 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times

Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows:

I-64 Eastbound, Peninsula: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closure at Camp Peary (Exit 238) June 25-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures at the off-ramp from I-64 east to I-664 south (Exit 264) in Hampton: June 25-30 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 30 – July 1 from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. July 1 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. East right lane closures June 26-30 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full closures at the following ramps: Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east (Exit 1-B): June 25-July 2 from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. The on-ramp from Powhatan Parkway to I-664 south will be closed. A detour will be in place: June 30-July 1 from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. July 1 from noon to midnight

Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full closures at the following ramps:

Denbigh Boulevard at York, Newport News: Alternating lane closures June 26 – July 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

closures June 26 – July 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. S. Route 662 (Whippingham Parkway), Isle of Wight: Road closure at bridge over Ragged Island Creek starting June 26 through November.

Road closure at bridge over Ragged Island Creek starting June 26 through November. S. Route 258, Carrsville: Alternating lane closures of U.S. 258 from Suffolk city line to Lawrence Drive (Route 630) June 26-30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Alternating lane closures of U.S. 258 from Suffolk city line to Lawrence Drive (Route 630) June 26-30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. S. Route 13, Accomack County: Alternating lane closures in both directions: Melfa to Onley June 26-30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alternating lane closures in both directions: