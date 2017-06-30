ARROW, Wednesday 7/5 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Arrow — “So It Begins” — Image AR506b_0067b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt/Mr.Terrific, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/The Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, Madison McLaughlin as Evelyn Sharp/Artemis, and Joe Dinicol as Rory Regan/Ragman — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

“So it Begins” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

 

SINS OF THE FATHER — When Prometheus ups his killing spree, Oliver (Stephen Amell) searches for connections between the victims.  Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Curtis (Echo Kellum) discover the victims have a mysterious link to Oliver’s past and this new secret could upend his new team.  Meanwhile, Thea (Willa Holland) has a heart-to-heart with Lance (Paul Blackthorne), and Felicity considers telling Malone (guest star Tyler Ritter) the truth about her work.  John Behring directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Brian Ford Sullivan (#506).  Original airdate 11/9/2016.