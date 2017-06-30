105-year-old Nellie Williams has two great-great-great-grandchildren

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EMPORIA, Va. - The CBS 6 Morning team wished a very Happy Birthday to Nellie Williams.

Ms. Williams turned 105 this week, CBS 6 reported.

Ms. Williams was blessed with 11 children, 39 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren., four great-great grandchildren. and two great-great-great-grandchildren.

After commenting on how good Ms. Williams looks, the CBS 6 morning team asked an important question.

"How do you keep track of all those names?" Nikki-Dee asked.

"That's when you say, 'come here baby,'" Reba replied.