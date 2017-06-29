× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A return to heat and humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat and humidity on the rise… Today will be nice but not as comfortable as yesterday. Temperatures will start in the 60s this morning and warm into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Dew point values will reach into the low 60s today, higher than yesterday but still nice for this time of year. We will see plenty of sunshine again today with a few clouds blending in at times. Winds will pick up a bit today, mainly from the south at 5 to 15 mph.

We will warm into the upper 80s for Friday with more humidity. Heat index values will climb into the low 90s tomorrow afternoon. We will still see a nice blend of sun and clouds with an isolated shower or storm possible for the afternoon and evening. Winds will remain from the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Expect a hot and humid weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and afternoon heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms possible both days.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 29th

2000 Heavy Rain: 2.67″ Salisbury

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.