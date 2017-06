× Norfolk Police Department to graduate 100th recruit academy class

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department will celebrate a milestone Thursday night.

The department’s 100th Session Recruit Academy Class will graduate to become police officers.

The family-oriented ceremony at Harbor Park Stadium will celebrate not only recruits, but also current and former officers. It’s set to start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

