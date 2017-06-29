NASA to crash test part of plane at Hampton research facility

HAMPTON, Va. – NASA researchers are crash testing part of a plane on Thursday afternoon at NASA Langley’s Landing and Impact Research Facility in Hampton.

The jet fuselage cross-section from a regional jet aircraft will be dropped with ten crash dummies on board. It will be suspended by cables at a five-degree angle and dropped from 14.5 feet onto a dirt surface.

Engineers will measure the impact the crash takes on dummies from the force of the drop. The fuselage is also equipped with instruments to measure how it withstands the impact.

“We’re looking at gathering data on regional jet-sized aircraft and how they perform, particularly metallic planes,” said Joseph Pellettiere, FAA chief scientist and technical advisor for crash dynamics. “That way we can develop a set of baseline data that we can use to compare when we look at new and novel designs that might use different materials.”

This is the second similar crash test this year. The FAA is also involved in the research.

Here is a video from the first crash test in March 2017: