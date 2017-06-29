× First Warning Traffic – Road work and weekend closures

NORFOLK : SEGMENTS OF I-564 EAST/WEST TO CLOSE NEXT TWO WEEKENDS

Detours scheduled 8 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Monday, June 30-July 3 and July 7-10

Segments of I-564 eastbound and westbound, each a distance of approximately 2 miles, will be closed to traffic from Friday night, June 30, to early Monday morning, July 3, and during the same hours Friday, July 7, to Monday, July 10. Both weekend closures will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 3 a.m. Monday. The closure is necessary to install bridge beams and girders for the I-564 Intermodal Connector flyover ramp.

The I-564 eastbound closure will extend from Naval Station/Gate 3A to the US 460 Granby Street/Hampton exit. The I-564 westbound closure will extend from the SR 406 Terminal Blvd/SR 337 Hampton Blvd exit to SR 337 Hampton Blvd/Naval Station Gate 3A.

Turn-by-Turn Detour Instructions

I-564 Eastbound

Exit at Admiral Taussig Blvd.

Make U-turn onto Admiral Taussig Blvd.

Left on Hampton Blvd.

Left on Terminal Blvd.

I-564 Westbound

Exit at Terminal Blvd.

Right on Hampton Blvd.

–

VIRGINIA BEACH: Traffic on I-264 Eastbound into Resort Area to be Diverted at Parks Ave. Tues., July 4th, from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. July 5​th

VIRGINIA BEACH: Laskin Rd work continues

Laskin Road closure between Birdneck Road and Bayway Place

The work on the Laskin Road bridge, in both the east/west bound lanes, will take place Wednesday, June 14, through August 4, 2017, from 9 am. – 3 pm., Monday through Friday. Any weekend work, if needed, will be from 7 am. – 5 pm.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT June 25 – July 1

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west June 25-29, starting as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) June 25-29, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Full ramp closure on I-64 west to VA-143 (exit 243B) on June 28-29, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures in both directions will take place under flagger control on Burma Road at the I-64 overpass June 27-30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway. Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: I-64 east at Willoughby Bridge, left lane closure June 28-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 west left lane closure June 25-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows: I-664 north left lane closure between 25 th Street off-ramp to 35 th Street in Newport News June 30-July 2 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times

Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows:

S. Route 17, Newport News: James River Bridge Single-lane closures June 26-28 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One lane will remain open at all times. Alternating lane closures at Hampton Highway Overpass (Route 630) June 26-30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures west June 27-30 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed June 26-30 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures west starting near from Mason Creek to 4 th View (Exit 273) June 26-30 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Eastbound, Peninsula: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closure at Camp Peary (Exit 238) June 25-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures at the off-ramp from I-64 east to I-664 south (Exit 264) in Hampton: June 25-30 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 30 – July 1 from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. July 1 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. East right lane closures June 26-30 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. West left lane closures June 26-29 from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.



I-564 East/West, Norfolk: I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk alternating single-lane closures. One lane will remain open at all times: June 29 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk alternating single-lane closures. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full closures at the following ramps: Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east (Exit 1-B): June 25-July 2 from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. The on-ramp from Powhatan Parkway to I-664 south will be closed. A detour will be in place: June 25-30 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 30-July 1 from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. July 1 from noon to midnight

Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full closures at the following ramps:

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and alternating full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures. No two consecutive ramps in either direction will be closed at the same time: The off-ramp from I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard east will be closed June 27-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on-ramp from Portsmouth Boulevard east to I-664 south will be closed June 27-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes and alternating full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures. No two consecutive ramps in either direction will be closed at the same time:

Denbigh Boulevard at York, Newport News: Alternating lane closures June 26 – July 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. Route 662 (Whippingham Parkway), Isle of Wight: Road closure at bridge over Ragged Island Creek starting June 26 through November.

S. Route 258, Carrsville: Alternating lane closures of U.S. 258 from Suffolk city line to Lawrence Drive (Route 630) June 26-30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

S. Route 13, Accomack County: Alternating lane closures in both directions: Chincoteague Road to Coardtown Road June 26-29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Melfa to Onley June 26-30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alternating lane closures in both directions:

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River, Greensville County: Alternating lane closures across all south lanes starting near Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending past Exit 11 (Route 58) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 26-29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alternating lane closures across all south lanes starting near Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending past Exit 11 (Route 58) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: