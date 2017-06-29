× First Warning Forecast: Tracking more heat and humidity

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a rise in temperature and humidity.

You’ve probably noticed a difference outside today. Temperatures will continue to warm and the humidity will continue to rise as we head into the end of the work week. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

Another hot day to end the work week. Highs will be in the upper 80s. It will feel more humid as the dewpoints rise into the mid and upper 60s. This will make it feel like the lower 90s. It will be a mostly dry day with clouds and sunshine. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon and evening. We are giving it a 15 percent chance.

Expect hot and humid conditions all weekend, as highs reach the lower 90s. It will feel like the upper 90s due to the humidity. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds both days with a better chance to see some storms Saturday afternoon. There will be another chance on Sunday.

More heat, humidity, and storms to start the work week. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Clouds and sunshine. An isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon (15%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

