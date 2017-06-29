13 people, four pets displaced in Virginia Beach townhouse fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters were working to put out a townhouse fire that displaced 13 people and four pets Thursday night.

The fire was in the 600 block of Grant Ave.

Crews were sent to the scene around 8 p.m. and the fire was under control within 15 minutes, fire officials said.

There were three people home at the time but they got out safely. Seven adults, six children and four pets were displaced.

Fire officials said there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.