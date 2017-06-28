× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and lower humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice today but heat and humidity returns… Today will likely be the nicest day of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine today as high pressure moves in. Temperatures will return to near 80 this afternoon, about 5 degrees below normal. Dew point values will stay in the mid 50s, making it feel very refreshing for this time of year. We will see clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

It was nice while it lasted. Heat and humidity will build back in for the end of the work week and weekend. Highs will return to the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday. We will still see plenty of sunshine for the end of the week.

Expect a hot and humid weekend with highs near 90 and afternoon heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon scattered showers and storms possible both days.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 28th

1986 F0 Tornadoes: Gates Co, Chowan Co

