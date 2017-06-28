Virginia Beach man sentenced for sexually abusing 10-year-old

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was sentenced Wednesday for his sexual conduct with a juvenile.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said 35-year-old Justin John Geist was sentenced for Object Sexual Penetration of a Victim under the age of 13.

A judge sentenced Geist to 50 years with 38 years suspended leaving 12 years of active time to serve.

A previous deal had been made that said Geist would not be behind bars longer than 12 years.

Geist pleaded guilty on February 8.

Between March 22, 2013 and July 31, 2013 Geist sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim, who was 10 years old at the time of the incident, was at home in the living room on the couch, court documents said.

The touching stopped on this particular incident when the victim kicked Geist. Geist then left the victim alone.

The child told two friends about the defendant’s inappropriate touching at the time of the incident but made them swear not to tell.

Geist has a prior DUI conviction, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.