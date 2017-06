NORFOLK, Va. – Rock band Taking Back Sunday will perform at Waterside District on September 9.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Sept 9 show at Waterside District – Norfolk, VA! ON SALE NOW – https://t.co/uMZ9MIg6Lp — Taking Back Sunday (@TBSOfficial) June 27, 2017

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will start at 8 p.m.

The concert is for ages 21 and up.

General admission is $20. Click here to purchase tickets.

The band, which formed in 1999, recently released a new album called Tidal Wave.