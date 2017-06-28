SUPERGIRL, Monday 7/3 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Changing” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DV) (HDTV)

THE GUARDIAN DEBUTS IN NATIONAL CITY – The Guardian debuts to lend a hand after a parasite alien drains Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) of her power. Mon-El (Chris Wood) considers a less than desirable new career which then leads him to contemplate his motives. Alex (Chyler Leigh) struggles with a new reality. Andrew Kreisberg and Caitlin Parris wrote the script based on the story by Greg Beranti. The episode was directed by Larry Teng. Original Airdate 11/14/2016.