Sports Illustrated: Clinton Portis pondered murder

NORFOLK, Va. – Clinton Portis, who ranks behind only franchise legend John Riggins in Redskins career rushing yards, admits he was on the verge of murdering the men he says cheated him out of millions.

In a stunning story published by Sports Illustrated, Portis recalls sitting in his car four years ago with a pistol at his side, waiting for the former financial advisers who allegedly duped him into faulty investments leading to his bankruptcy.

From 2004 to 2010 Portis rushed for 6,824 yards and 46 touchdowns in 84 games for the Redskins. In 2004, the Redskins gave the former Miami Hurricane the largest running back contract-to-date in league history ($50.5 million).