Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Heat, humidity and storms to return

If you could hit the weather pause button, I’m sure you probably would today. I know that I would. But our mild and dry weather is about to come to a screeching halt.

A broad area of high pressure to our west has been driving in the mild, low-humidity air from the north.

But that high pressure is about to shift offshore, which will flip our winds to the south and send in more heat and humidity.

It will be 5 to 10° warmer on Thursday and Friday with increasing humidity levels. But with that area of high pressure offshore, we should stay mainly dry.

By the weekend, however, that high will push far enough away to allow showers and storms to develop. We are expecting high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend with feels-like temperatures approaching the triple digits. Scattered storms are looking likely Saturday afternoon and evening and again on Sunday afternoon and evening.

And the hot and stormy pattern continues into next week, including on the Fourth of July on Tuesday.

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

