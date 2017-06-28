Old Dominion head baseball coach Chris Finwood signs four-year contract extension

NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Sports) – Old Dominion University Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig announced a contract extension for head baseball coach Chris Finwood on Wednesday.

The new extension is for four years and will run through the 2021 season.

“Coach Finwood has done an outstanding job in every aspect of leading ODU’s baseball program since his arrival in 2011,” said Selig. “Baseball led all ODU men’s intercollegiate athletic teams with total number of Dean’s list student-athletes this year while compiling a team GPA of over 3.2. ODU was ranked in the top 25 in the nation for several weeks late in the 2017 season and Coach Finwood’s teams have finished consistently near the top of the one of the most difficult baseball conferences in the country the last several years.”

Finwood and the Monarchs are coming off of a 37-21 season in 2017, marking the most wins for the program since 2006. Old Dominion finished second in Conference USA, its best finish ever in the league, and also was ranked as high as No. 25 in the country, marking the first time since 2007 that an ODU had been ranked.

“I am very happy to be able to continue to follow in the footsteps of some of the legendary coaches here at ODU,” stated Finwood. “I want to thank President John Broderick and Athletic Director Wood Selig for their confidence in me. Our entire staff will continue to work tirelessly to make all of the Old Dominion University family and friends extremely proud of our baseball program.”

During his six-year tenure, Finwood has guided the Monarchs to an overall record of 181-158, including four 30-win seasons. Finwood has also produced 12 MLB draft selections, three All-Americans, five Freshman All-Americans and 12 all-conference selections at ODU.

“Coach Finwood has strengthened our local recruiting ties and increased our program’s visibility and support both locally and nationally,” continued Selig. “Coach Finwood has ODU baseball operating at an extremely successful level in every dimension. I am thrilled to extend his contract through 2021 knowing he

will continue to build upon our program’s successes.”

Overall, Finwood, who previously coached at WKU and VMI, has amassed 423 wins during his 15-year coaching career. In 2014, he was the ABCA East Region Coach of the Year after leading the Monarchs to their first NCAA Regional appearance since 2000.

“We have done a lot of good things here in the last six years,” said Finwood. “And I think we can still do better.”