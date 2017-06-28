Kempsville Recreation Center opens Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The new Kempsville Recreation Center in Virginia Beach is ready to open for the summer.

The new facility replaces the original Kempsville Recreation Center, which opened in 1977 as the first community recreation center in Virginia Beach.

A grand-opening celebration for the new center will be Thursday, June 29th at 11am.

At more than 87,000 square feet, the new Kempsville boasts a double gymnasium, indoor track, fitness center, six-lane lap pool along with leisure pool and water play components, as well as several multipurpose rooms.

The new site also features improved parking and pedestrian access.

They have multiple membership options ranging from an annual fee to month to month payments.

As part of the grand opening, they’ll be offering free entrance through July 2nd for potential members to check it out.