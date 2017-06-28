× Group wants honor for woman who helped inspire “Hidden Figures”

HAMPTON, Va. – Members of the United Steelworkers Local 8888 want a street or public park named after Mary Jackson.

Jackson was a NASA mathematician who broke through racial and gender barriers during the 1960s and helped launch the first Americans into space. The Hampton native was one of the inspirations for the critically-acclaimed movie “Hidden Figures.” Recording artist Janelle Monae played her in the film.

Members of the group will present a petition at Hampton City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, proposing the city rename a street or park after her.

In addition, the group will speak before Hampton City Council members at a meeting on July 12.

Of the three women who inspired the movie and book, only Katherine Johnson is still alive. News 3 spoke to the 98-year old in January. “It feels good,” she said of the attention to the women’s story.