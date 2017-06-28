Former Virginia Beach fugitive wanted for sexual abuse of a child sentenced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man who was found in Maryland after fleeing Virginia Beach was sentenced Wednesday.

56-year-old Dwight Sullivan was sentenced for Aggravated Sexual Battery of a victim under the age of 13.

A judge sentenced Sullivan to 20 years, with an additional 3 year period of supervision. This is the maximum sentence allowed by law for this charge, the Commonwealth’s Attorney said.

Sullivan was found guilty on April 5, 2016.

The Commonwealth’s evidence proved that on December 24, 2014 Sullivan sexually assaulted a victim under the age of thirteen that was known to him.

After his actions were reported Sullivan fled to Baltimore, Maryland and remained a fugitive until he was extradited back to Virginia Beach on March 30, 2015.

Sullivan has prior convictions for Burglary, Assault, Possession of Controlled Substances, and Sexual Battery, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.