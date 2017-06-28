Cameras catch man stealing car keys, money from Yorktown gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKTOWN, Va. – A man’s work out ended in a police report.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Department, on June 13, a man went into the Victory Family YMCA in Yorktown and stole someone's car keys.

The sheriff’s department tells News 3, the man explained to the person at the front desk that he left something in the locker room. After getting the keys, the man is seen on surveillance video going to the victim's car and rummaging through it.

According to the sheriff’s department, the man stole money from the car before running away.

Members at the YMCA say they were surprised and disturbed by the news, but the sheriff's department says this may not be the first time it has happened.

Similar reports have been filed recently, but the sheriff's department says nothing was taken.

In order to protect your belongings, the sheriff's department suggests keeping your items with you while at the gym or making sure they are secure in the locker room.