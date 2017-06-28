Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Naval Station Norfolk to talk climate change

NORFOLK, Va. – Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Naval Station Norfolk to find out how the U.S. Navy is dealing with climate change.

Schwarzenegger posted a video on his Facebook fan page of his trip to the world’s largest Navy base.

The caption reads, “These aren’t tree huggers. This is the United States Navy. #YEARSproject”

The video is part of the Years of Living Dangerously project, an Emmy-winning series from National Geographic about climate change that features “some of Hollywood’s most influential stars.”

Schwarzenegger has been a big advocate for climate change reform. He met with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, to discuss clean energy.